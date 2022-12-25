Reduce Duty On Critical Raw Materials For Aluminium Sector: Assocham

Industry body Assocham has sought a reduction in the basic customs duty and correction of the inverted duty structure on critical raw materials for the aluminium industry, as high import duties are a huge disadvantage for the sector heavily dependent on imported raw materials.

In its pre-budget memorandum for 2023–24, Assocham said high import duties on raw materials result in Indian finished goods getting costlier and uncompetitive in international markets, rendering negative protection against cheaper imports of finished products, and discouraging domestic value addition within the country.

"The average production cost of Indian aluminium producers is among the highest in the world, majorly due to the high incidence of unrebated Central and State taxes and duties on inputs and raw materials, accounting for 18% to 20% of aluminium production costs," it said.

In a bid to improve the cost structure of the Indian aluminium industry and enhance competitiveness, the basic customs duty on critical raw materials should be reduced.