ONGC Board Revamp On Lines Of McKinsey Suggestions

A post of director (production) has been created after merging director (onshore), who is in charge of all oil and gas fields located on land, and director (offshore) who looks after all offshore assets such as the prime Mumbai High fields, two sources aware of the matter said. A new position of director (strategy & corporate affairs) has also been created.

The post of director (production) will come into effect from March 1, 2023 after director (onshore) Anurag Sharma superannuates on February 28, 2023. The job is likely to go to Pankaj Kumar, director (offshore).