Net NPAs On Course To Fall To Decadal Best This Fiscal: Report

The banking sector is on course to report the best asset quality in over a decade this fiscal, with headline gross NPAs and net NPAs falling to 2.63% and 0.83%, respectively, in March 2023, according to Moody's and its arm, ICRA Ratings.

At the same time, the likely gross fresh NPA generation of 2% will be the lowest since fiscal 2012, the agencies told reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday.

They also said the strong domestic demand, improving credit conditions of borrowers, and strengthened solvency and funding will support further improvement in the credit quality of banks and non-banking financial institutions in spite of the challenging environment for banks globally.

The report expects the healthy profitability trend to continue, primarily driven by strong loan growth, which it sees easing to 11%–11.7% this fiscal from 15.5% in fiscal 2023, and a favourable credit environment.

The trend of improving asset quality will continue, with headline gross non-performing advances and net bad loans declining to their best levels in over a decade, at 2.63% and 0.83% this fiscal from 3.96% and 0.97%, respectively, in fiscal 2023. At the same time, the gross fresh NPA generation rate of 2% will be the lowest level since fiscal 2012, Alka Anbarasu, an associate managing director at Moody's, and Karthik Srinivasan, a senior vice president at ICRA, told reporters.

While the year-on-year credit growth is likely to moderate with higher interest rates, the incremental credit growth is expected to be Rs 15–16 lakh crore, which is poised to become the banking sector's second-highest increase on record, they said.

Explaining the rationale for their optimism, they said credit conditions have gradually improved, with a significant reduction in the banks' stock of legacy NPAs over the past three years. On the other hand, corporates' financial health has also improved following a decade of deleveraging. And stress among non-bank financial institutions has also abated.

"While banks globally are facing liquidity pressures amid tighter monetary policy due to outflows of excess liquidity built up during the pandemic into more profitable investments and increased risk aversion among investors because of stress in the US banking sector, domestic banks, on the other hand, have strong funding franchises and ample liquidity to support growth in their loans in line with strong economic conditions," said Anbarasu.

Another enabler is the recapitalisation of banks following capital raisings from the equity market as well as capital infusions from the government for public sector banks.

She expects the average return on tangible assets for banks to hold steady at 1–1.2% over the next two years, which will support asset growth of around 15% while keeping capital at current levels.

With deleveraged balance sheets, corporates' asset quality remains strong, which, coupled with the stable performance of retail asset quality, will help to reduce fresh slippages in the asset quality of banks, said Srinivasan.

They also see the credit cost moderate with rising asset quality, which in turn will translate to a steady return on assets and return on equity for banks at 1.1% and 13.1%, respectively, in the current fiscal.

On the other hand, private sector banks will continue to have higher RoA and RoE at 1.6% and 14%, respectively, in fiscal 2024. Public banks will report their best RoE since fiscal 2013 at 13.4%, inching closer to that of private banks.

When it comes to India Inc., the agencies expect the credit quality to remain strong on the back of relatively higher economic growth, supportive government policies, and investments in large infrastructure projects.

The report also expects private and government capex to surge amid the large size of new projects, improving capacity utilisation levels, production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, and government initiatives towards clean energy.

While higher inflation will cause profitability to weaken, especially for sectors that are not able to pass on the increased costs, relatively strong economic growth will limit the earnings decline for corporates.

This, combined with debt reduction over the past two to three years, will keep credit metrics relatively well-positioned for their respective ratings, said Vikash Halan, an associate managing director at Moody's.