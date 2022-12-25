NCLAT Sets Aside CCI Order On DLF, Directed Further Probe

The case pertains to CCI rejecting a complaint against DLF and its subsidiary for alleged abuse of the dominant position on the basis of a second/supplementary report from the Director General (DG).

The appellate tribunal said CCI was 'not authorised to pass an order for further investigation' if once its probe unit - the DG has already 'noticed the violation' in its first report and 'the same cannot be justified'.

Based on the second/supplementary DG report, CCI passed the order concluding that 'the contravention of the provisions' of the Competition Act was not established against DLF and its wholly-owned subsidiary DLF Home Developers.

A two-member NCLAT bench said it was 'of the opinion that without going into further detail or delving into the merit of the case, the order impugned is liable to be set aside since the order is primarily passed on the supplementary investigation report submitted by the DG which was conducted on a void order of the CCI.'

The matter pertains to Regal Garden in Sector 90, DLF Garden City, Gurugram, where an informant had complained against the realty firm alleging the clauses in the buyer-seller agreement reflected abuse of dominance by DLF Home Developers.