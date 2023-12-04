L&T Finance Holdings Completes Merger Of Subsidiaries With Itself

L&T Finance Holdings on Monday announced the completion of merger of subsidiaries, L&T Finance, L&T Infra Credit, and L&T Mutual Fund Trustee, with itself.

With this merger, all the lending businesses will be housed under one entity i.e., LTFH, with it becoming the equity listed operating lending entity, the non-banking finance company, which offers a range of products and services under the L&T Finance brand, said in a release.

The respective boards of the said companies had approved the merger proposal in January 2023 and the process was completed post requisite approvals from shareholders, creditors, and regulatory/ statutory authorities - Reserve Bank of India, National Company Law Tribunal, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and stock exchanges.