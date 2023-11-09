ADVERTISEMENT
JSW Steel's Crude Steel Output Grows 12 Pc In October
JSW Steel on Thursday reported a 12% rise in its consolidated crude steel production to 23.12 LT in October.
Its consolidated crude steel production was at 20.64 LT in the same month last year, according to a statement.
From its India operations, the company produced 22.36 LT of steel in October, up 9 per cent over 20.49 LT in the year-ago period.
India operations' production includes the crude steel production of JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd and its subsidiary Mivaan Steels Ltd.
In India, the capacity utilisation level stood at 95% in October.
JSW Steel USA - Ohio produced 0.76 LT steel compared to 0.15 LT produced in October 2022.
JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified $23 billion JSW Group.
