Flurry Of IPOs; 5 Cos Gear Up To Raise Rs 7,300 Cr Next Week

The initial share sale of state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) will open for public subscription during November 21-23, while the IPOs of the remaining four companies will open on November 22 and conclude on November 24. Tata Technologies' IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 6.08 crore equity shares. Under the OFS, Tata Motors will offload an 11.4 per cent stake, private equity firm Alpha TC Holdings will sell a 2.4 per cent stake, and Tata Capital Growth Fund I will do away with 1.2 per cent of shareholding.