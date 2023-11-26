IOC, GAIL Fined For Second Straight Quarter For Failing To Meet Listing Norms

The fines were for not having the requisite independent directors in the second quarter. They had faced fines for the same reason in the first quarter as well.

While the companies have now been slapped with a uniform Rs 5,42,800 fine, ONGC was previously slapped with Rs 3.36 lakh fine, IOC Rs 5.36 lakh and GAIL Rs 2.71 lakh fine. HPCL and BPCL were each asked to pay Rs 3.6 lakh fine, while Oil India had faced a penalty of Rs 5.37 lakh.