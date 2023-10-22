Pollution Board Fines IOC Rs 1 Crore, BPCL Rs 2 Crore

In a separate filing, BPCL said it has "received notice under Section 5 of Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 to pay environmental compensation of Rs 2 crore to CPCB for non-installation of Vapour Recovery Systems within the timeline prescribed by Supreme Court and CPCB, in petrol refuelling stations and storage terminals".

BPCL said it is "examining the notice and would be giving appropriate reply requesting the CPCB not to proceed further and discharge the company from the notice".