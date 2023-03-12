Govt's HZL Stake Sale Only After Clarity On Proposed Global Asset Transfer; Unlikely This Fiscal

The stake sale in HZL is likely only after clarity is received on whether the overseas zinc asset transfer is happening and whether minority stakeholder concerns have been addressed, the official said.

'Investors are asking us whether the foreign asset transfer is happening. We want to sell stake only when there is clarity on the issue. We don't want to rush into selling the stake,' the official added.

Since it is a related party transaction, it should be a cashless asset transfer, the officer said.

Last month, the government said it will explore all legal options in the matters related to the plans of Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta to sell its global zinc assets to HZL.

The mines ministry has urged Vedanta to explore other cashless methods of acquisition of these assets. Valuation of the assets is among several concerns flagged by the government.

Vedanta had in January said it will sell its global zinc assets to HZL for cash consideration of USD 2,981 million. Vedanta holds a 64.92% equity share of HZL. Hindustan Zinc is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver.