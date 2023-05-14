Aakash Healthcare Lines Up Rs 100 Crore To Set Up Specialised Orthopaedics Facilities

Aakash Healthcare plans to come up with specialised orthopaedic hospitals in Tier II cities across the country over the next three years entailing an investment of around Rs 100 crore, according to Managing Director Aashish Chaudhry.

The healthcare provider, which currently runs a 230-bed hospital in Dwarka and has also forayed into Uzbekistan last year after acquiring a hospital in Tashkent, has commenced operations of a orthopaedic facility in Agra.

It now plans to come up with around ten facilities over the next three years across various cities like Meerut, Panchkula, Panipat and Bahadurgarh, among others.

"There are facilities that exist in big cities which can take care of the specialised jobs in the orthopaedic area. With these new centres which we plan to set up, we want to deliver the same kind of healthcare in smaller cities as well," Chaudhry told PTI in an interaction.

The healthcare provider plans to set up the facilities using multiple arrangements including partnerships in order to sustain an asset light model, he said.

"We plan to come up with ten facilities over the next three years entailing an investment of around Rs 100 crore. The centres would follow the hub and spoke mechanism with Dwarka facility leading the initiative," Chaudhry said.

He noted that orthopaedic surgeries have undergone a transformational change especially in the last two decades due to the technological advancements.

"Why should the people in Tier II cities be deprived of something that they need? This is the first (Aakash Orthocity Agra) of many facilities we are planning to set up in the near future in other such cities," Chaudhry noted.

He said the centres would focus on areas like robotic joint replacement surgeries, sports medicine, keyhole arthroscopic surgeries and minimally invasive procedures for fracture and spine, among others.

Last year in November the healthcare provider, a part of the Aakash Group which runs education centres across the country, acquired a 50-bed operational hospital through an affiliate unit for USD 4 million with plans to invest around USD 10 million over a period of three years.