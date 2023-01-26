Big Tech Firing Employees By The Thousands. Why? And How Worried Should We Be?

What exactly led to this massive shakeout? And what does it mean for the industry, and you? What’s the damage?

Since the end of the pandemic hiring spree, large numbers of employees have been fired from major tech companies, including Alphabet (12,000 employees), Amazon (18,000), Meta (11,000), Twitter (4,000), Microsoft (10,000) and Salesforce (8,000).

Other household names share the spotlight, including Tesla, Netflix, Robin Hood, Snap, Coinbase and Spotify - but their layoffs are significantly less than those mentioned above.

Importantly, these figures don’t include the downstream layoffs, such as advertising agencies laying off staff as ad spend reduces, or manufacturers downsizing as tech product orders shrink – or even potential layoffs yet to come.

And let’s not forget the folks leaving voluntarily because they don’t want to come into the office, hate their managers, or aren’t keen on Elon Musk’s “hardcore work” philosophy.

The knock-on effects of all of the above will be felt in the consulting, marketing, advertising and manufacturing spaces as companies reduce spending, and redirect it towards innovating in AI.