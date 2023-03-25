Avalon Technologies' Rs 865-Crore IPO To Kick Off On April 3

The Rs 865-crore initial share sale of electronic manufacturing services firm Avalon Technologies Pvt. will open for public subscription on April 3.

The three-day initial public offering will close on April 6 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on March 31, according to the red herring prospectus.

The company's Rs 865 crore IPO comprises Rs 320 crore from the fresh issuance of equity shares and Rs 545 crore through an offer for sale of shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

Earlier, it was looking to raise Rs 1,025 crore through the IPO.

The size of the IPO has been reduced as Avalon completed a total pre-IPO placement of Rs 160 crore, consisting of 80 crore of primary or fresh issuance and 80 crore secondary share sales.