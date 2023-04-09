Amul Expects 20% Revenue Growth In FY24; No Current Plans To Hike Milk Prices

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which sells dairy products under the Amul brand, is expecting 20% growth in its revenue this fiscal to around Rs 66,000 crore on rising demand, Managing Director Jayen Mehta said.

The GCMMF registered a turnover of Rs 55,055 crore in 2022-23, up 18.5% from the previous year.

In an interview with PTI, the GCMMF MD incharge said it had clocked a strong growth in revenue last fiscal, as demand for branded dairy products rose significantly post-Covid.

"We expect the sales momentum to continue across our product portfolio. Demand is shifting from unorganised to organised players," he said.

Mehta said the federation is also focusing on growing organic food and edible oil businesses, which are currently very small.