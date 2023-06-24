Amazon Intends To Invest $15 billion More In India, Says CEO Andy Jassy

BQPrimePTIAmazon Intends To Invest $15 billion More In India, Says CEO Andy Jassy
After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the U.S., Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said the company has already invested $11 billion in India till date.

E-commerce giant Amazon plans to invest $15 billion more in India, taking its total investment in the country to $26 billion, a top official of the company has said.

"I had a very good and productive conversation with Prime Minister Modi. I think we share a number of goals. Amazon is one of the biggest investors in India. We have invested $11 billion till date and intend to invest another $15 billion, which will bring the total to $26 billion. So we are very much looking forward to future of partnering," Jassy said on Friday.

The India's External Affairs Ministry in a tweet said the prime minister held a productive meeting with the president and CEO of Amazon.

"Discussions focused on the area of e-commerce and the potential of further collaboration with Amazon in the logistics sector in India," it said.

Modi welcomed Amazon’s initiative of promoting digitisation of MSMEs in India.

