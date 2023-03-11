66% Of Income Of 7 National Parties In FY22 Came From Electoral Bonds, Other Sources

The seven parties -- Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the National People's Party -- collected Rs 2,172 crore from unknown sources in 2021-22, the NGO working for electoral reforms said, citing official data.

The income from unknown sources was 66.04% of their total income. And, Rs 1,811.94 crore or 83.41% of the income from unknown sources came through electoral bonds, it said.