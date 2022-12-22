Zelenskiy Insists to Congress US Aid for Ukraine Isn’t ‘Charity’
Zelenskiy portrays battle with Russia as fight against tyranny. Lawmakers give Ukraine’s leader repeated standing ovations.
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pressed the US Congress for tanks, planes and other weapons to help repel Russia’s invasion, portraying the war as a battle of democracy against tyranny as he looked to win support from skeptical Republican lawmakers.
In his first trip abroad since President Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded Feb. 24, Zelenskiy told a joint meeting of Congress that US support had been crucial so far and predicted the year ahead would turn the tide in the war. He called for more sanctions and demanded Russians responsible for the war be brought to justice.
“Your support is crucial, not just to stand in such a fight, but to get to the turning point to win on the battlefield,” Zelenskiy said in his 27-minute speech. ‘Your money is not charity, it’s investment in global security.”
The applause for Zelenskiy was loud and raucous — he got a long standing ovation at the start of his speech — befitting the broad bipartisan support he has from US lawmakers. At the same time, Republicans who are set to take control of the House of Representatives next months have said he doesn’t deserve a blank check, with some even demanding the US halt all funding together.
Applause was tepid from some of his detractors, such as Representatives Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert, while others clapped but didn’t join the frequent standing ovations that punctuated the remarks.
It was a speech aimed as much as ordinary Americans — he began by addressing Americans and “all those who value freedom and justice” — as it was at the faction of Republicans who has expressed skepticism about whether to keep up support.
Earlier at the White House, President Joe Biden told Zelenskiy the American people were with him “every step of the way,” and “we will stay with you for as long as it takes.” As a sign of America’s support, the Biden administration announced $1.85 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine on Wednesday, including a Patriot missile battery to help the country bolster its defenses this winter.
“If your Patriots stop the Russian terror against our cities, it will let Ukrainian patriots work to the full to defend our freedom,” Zelenskiy said, in reference to the high-tech air defense system President Joe Biden promised to send him.
He said Ukraine has artillery and shells but added: “Is it enough? Honestly not really,” adding, “I assure you that Ukrainian soldiers can perfectly operate American tanks and planes for themselves.”
At the end of the speech, Zelenskiy turned around and gave Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a Ukrainian flag signed by soldiers he’d met a day ago on the front lines. In exchange, Pelosi gave him a folded US flag that had flown Wednesday above the US capitol in honor of his country.
That Zelenskiy made the visit — conducted under heavy security and incorporating a train journey to Poland to avoid flying and risk being shot down — underscores both the increasing urgency to secure more weapons and money to fund the conflict. He said he had laid out to Biden a ten-point peace initiative, though he didn’t give further details.
It also highlights Biden’s efforts to head off the risk that a leadership change in the House, following Republicans’ midterm election victory, may slow the flow of aid to Kyiv after some some GOP members expressed skepticism or outright opposition to continued US support for Ukraine.
Since the start of the war, with help from the US, NATO members and other allies, Ukraine has dealt Moscow repeated defeats on the battlefield and driven troops back from territory first seized when tanks rolled toward Kyiv.
But Russia is regrouping. Putin called up more than 300,000 conscripts this fall and his forces have shifted to bombarding the power grid and other civilian infrastructure with missiles. The results have been devastating: tens of thousands of Ukrainians killed, millions driven from their homes and millions more frequently without heat and water at the height of eastern Europe’s freezing winter season.
“This struggle will define in what world our children and grandchildren will live in,” he told US lawmakers, addressing them in English, clad in his now-trademark olive-green sweatshirt and cargo pants. “It will define whether it will be a democracy for Americans, for Ukrainians, for all.”
Before Zelenskiy touched down in Washington, Putin vowed that there would be “no limitations” on military spending for the war. His defense minister said Russia would expand its army by more than a quarter to 1.5 million men as it pursues its military aims in Ukraine.
While Zelenskiy has thanked allies for support and — describing often in vivid detail the death and destruction rained down on Ukrainians — he at times berated leaders for being too reluctant to arm the Ukrainians who are fighting Russia on their behalf.
