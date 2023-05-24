Xi Upends The Secretive World Of $10,000-an-Hour China Experts

The impact on investor confidence in China may be long-lasting, according to interviews with nearly two dozen money managers, consultants and lawyers with ties to expert networks. Some firms that have long relied on the industry to get comfortable with their China exposure are pulling back or cutting off access entirely. Expert consultants based overseas have curbed travel to China, while those who live in the country are growing increasingly cautious about who they work with and what they say — regardless of their proximity to sensitive sectors like semiconductors and defense.