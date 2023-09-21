Xi’s Purge Of Handpicked Ministers Shatters Image of Stability

That hyper-vigilance came after Xi stunned the world by removing Qin Gang as foreign minster after just seven months, the shortest amount of time anyone has spent in that post. An investigation found that Qin had an affair while serving as China’s ambassador in Washington that could have endangered national security, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources. The party’s senior ranks are now being scrutinized for their dealings with foreigners, insiders told the WSJ, adding that the top brass in China’s military were also under the spotlight.