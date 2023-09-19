Women's Reservation Bill Tabled In Lok Sabha

The Women's Reservation Bill, 2023 was tabled in Lok Sabha on Tuesday by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to reserve one-third of the total seats in the lower house of parliament and the state legislative assemblies exclusively for women. A third of the seats will be for women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The seats will be reserved for 15 years.

The bill was cleared by the cabinet on Monday. It will come into effect after delimitation and redrawing of constituencies, which may not happen before 2029.

The original bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha in 2008 and was subsequently passed in 2010. However, the legislation has stayed in limbo since then. The new legislation is mostly on those lines.