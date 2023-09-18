Women's Reservation Bill Cleared By Cabinet

The Women's Reservation Bill received approval during a Union Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The bill seeks to allocate 33% or one third of all seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies to women.

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel said the Modi government has cleared the women's reservation bill.

"Only the Modi government had the moral courage to fulfill the demand for women's reservation. Which was proved by the approval of the cabinet," he said on X, formerly Twitter.

To be sure, there has been no formal announcement on cabinet decisions yet. The Press Information Bureau is tasked with releasing the official statement on cabinet decisions.