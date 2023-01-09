Will Nine State Elections This Year Decide The Road To Delhi In 2024?

The trend of the last three pairs of elections 2008-09, 2013-14 and 2018-19 have been considered for analysis. In 2008-09 cycle, the Lok Sabha results mirrored the state election results in all states, except Nagaland.

In 2013-14 elections cycle, almost all states in general elections repeated the state elections trend, except Karnataka and Meghalaya. While Congress won the state elections and formed government in 2013 in Karnataka, BJP swept the state in general elections.

In 2018-19 election cycle, BJP lost three big states—Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh to Congress, but came back strongly three months later in general elections, sweeping these states in national polls.

Despite the difference in nature of elections, trends actually show a high level of mirroring, though the rate has been declining over the years. The fact that these state elections are held within a year of general elections, there is bound to be an overhang of national issues in these states polls.

BJP contesting state elections and seeking votes in the name of PM Narendra Modi, raising national issues, seem to also have an impact on these state election results, which are very close to the general elections. By this time, the mahaul for the general elections starts building and this has an impact on state elections.

The chatter around whether Modi will make a return or not? Can a united opposition defeat Modi? Can Bharat Jodo Yatra revive fortunes of Congress and Rahul Gandhi hand over a surprise loss to BJP like his mother Sonia Gandhi did in 2004? All these discussions will have a bearing on voting patterns in these states.