Why Trump Indictment Is Being Criticized as Weak ‘Zombie’ Case

New York state and the federal government have their own campaign finance laws, and Bragg is a state prosecutor enforcing New York laws. If he’s alleging Trump was falsifying records to cover up his federal election law violation, that would be a novel legal theory. If Bragg’s argument is rejected by the courts, it would leave Trump facing only misdemeanors. Mark Pomerantz, a special assistant district attorney who quit in 2022 over Bragg’s handling of the Trump probe, called it a “gnarly legal question.” Federal prosecutors who looked at the payments never brought a case against Trump, although the Justice Department has concluded that a sitting president cannot be charged with a federal crime.