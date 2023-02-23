Why Congress Deserves To Be The Fulcrum Of Opposition Unity For 2024 Polls

With around 400 days left for the 2024 general election, hectic parleys have begun both at the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party, and the opposition level. In his address to the BJP national executive in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked party workers to reach out to minorities and marginalised sections of society.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi, led by Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao, held its national launch rally last month where it vowed to defeat the BJP sharing stage with like-minded parties like the Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India. The Congress is holding its plenary session from Feb. 24-26 in Raipur to finalise its strategy before crucial state assembly elections in nine states and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has set the ball rolling last week when he said that the Congress should take a call at the earliest on forging an alliance of opposition parties to take on the in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said the Congress must not rest on its laurels and make use of the momentum gained during Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in forging a coalition of parties opposed to the BJP.

The Congress responded by acknowledging that it knows its role in bringing together various opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The direction on opposition unity will come from the party's plenary session, where this issue will be deliberated upon. It also highlighted that any opposition unity without the Congress will be unsuccessful.