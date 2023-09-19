Everything We Know About China’s Missing Defense Minister

He then rose through the ranks of the military as President Xi Jinping pushed to upgrade his fighting forces. With an aerospace engineering background, Li was part of the space and aviation elite called the “Cosmos Club” that Xi has promoted. That trend saw Li become deputy commander of the army’s Strategic Support Force, which was created in 2015 to oversee space and electronic warfare as part of Xi’s drive for military modernization. He was appointed defense minister in March after heading the People’s Liberation Army’s equipment program from 2017 to 2022.