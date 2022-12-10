What Trump Lost and Won in His Court Battle Over Mar-a-Lago Records

In a normal case, the subject of a search likely would be aware of anything in their possession that the government takes, so an early chance to review those materials probably wouldn’t make a difference, said Franklin Monsour Jr., a former federal prosecutor in Florida now in private practice. But, he added, it wasn’t clear that was true of Trump and whatever was found in the boxes at Mar-a-Lago. Trump has claimed he wasn’t personally involved in the packing process, which was done at the White House after he lost re-election.