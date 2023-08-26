Vivek Ramaswamy Hints At Joining Trump As His Running Mate In Next Year's Presidential Polls

Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American 2024 U.S. presidential aspirant, has hinted that he may run on a joint ticket with former president Donald Trump as his running mate if he does not win the Republican nomination, according to a media report.

The remarks by Ramaswamy came days after the 38-year-old multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur-turned-politician said he was “not interested” in any job other than president.