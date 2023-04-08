US Deploys Nuclear Submarine In Mideast Amid Iran Tension

As the USS Florida headed for the Middle East, Israel on Friday bombarded sites in the Gaza Strip that it said belonged to the Iran-allied Hamas militant group. The smaller Palestinian Islamic Jihad, fully supported by Iran, claimed responsibility for a barrage of rockets fired the day before at northern Israel from neighboring Lebanon, which is dominated by the Iran-backed Hezbollah group. The latest wave of violence was triggered by clashes between Israeli police and Muslim worshipers at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque.