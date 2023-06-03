US Conducting Navy Transit Through Taiwan Strait, Official Says

(Bloomberg) -- The US Navy is conducting a transit through the Taiwan Strait as military leaders gather in Singapore for a regional defense meeting, according to an official who asked not to be identified said Saturday.
The transit, which is likely to anger Beijing, comes as the top US and Chinese military leaders gather at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. The US has criticized China for not agreeing to a meeting between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu.
The US regularly conducts transits of the narrow strait between Taiwan and China. The last publicized one took place in April.
