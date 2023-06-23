India, U.S. Together Are Unlocking Shared Future Of Unlimited Potential: President Biden
Biden said he and the prime minister discussed a host of global issues that matter most and that will define the future. This includes Ukraine and the Quad.
India and the U.S. are working together to unlock the shared future of unlimited potential, President Joe Biden said on Thursday, stressing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit demonstrates how the two nations are collaborating on nearly every human endeavour and delivering progress across the board.
President Biden's remarks came after his talks with Prime Minister Modi at the White.
“Together, we're unlocking the shared future of what I believe to be unlimited potential. With this visit, we're demonstrating once more how India and the United States are collaborating on nearly every human endeavour and delivering progress across the board,” Biden told reporters at a joint news conference with Prime Minister Modi.
“From designing new ways to diagnose and treat illnesses like cancer and diabetes to collaborating on human spaceflight, including sending an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station in 2024, to accelerating the global clean energy transition and tackling the climate crisis we face, to harnessing our shared expertise on critical and emerging technologies like quantum computing and artificial intelligence to ensuring they are not used as tools of misinformation and oppression,” said the president.
Biden said the two countries are doubling down on their cooperation to secure their semiconductor supply chains, advancing Open RAN telecommunications networks and growing the major defence partnership with more joint exercises, more cooperation between defence industries, and more consultation and coordination across all domains.
“Our economic relationship is booming. Trade between our countries has almost doubled over the past decade to more than $191 billion, supporting tens of thousands of good jobs in both India and the United States. Add to that 1 million American jobs across 44 states will be supported by the purchase of more than 200 American-made Boeing aircraft that Air India announced earlier this year,” the president said.
With this visit, Indian firms are announcing more than $2 billion in new investments in manufacturing solar in Colorado, steel in Ohio and optic fibre in South Carolina and much more.
“Further proof That America's manufacturing is back,” he said.
Biden said the U.S. is expanding educational exchanges for its students, building on the record 1,25,000 student visas for Indians to study in the United States we issued last year, and opening new consulates.
'That's going to make it easier for our people to travel, work, and collaborate together,” he said.
“We discussed our work through the Quad and how India and the United States together with Australia and Japan can ensure the vital Indo-Pacific region remains free, open, prosperous, and secure. Through our new I2U2 ground—grouping with Israel and the UAE, we're building regional connections to the Middle East and spurring science-based solutions to global challenges like food security and clean energy,” he said.
“This year under India's leadership of the G-20, we're putting sustainable development at the centre of the agenda. We're delivering meaningful action on low and middle-income nations, including multilateral development, bank reform, debt relief, and building resilient and equitable health systems. The bottom line is simple. We want people everywhere to have the opportunity to live in dignity,” Biden said.