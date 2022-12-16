Ukraine Latest: Ukraine Says It Downed 60 of 76 Russian Missiles

Friday’s missile barrage was the ninth by Russia since early October focused primarily on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure. Russian forces continued offensive operations near Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in the east, Ukraine’s General Staff said in its latest update. The city of Kherson was hit on Thursday by artillery fire, with Russian shells hitting residential areas and killing a woman and a child and injuring two people, according to the local military administration. Recent Russian activity on the front line around Svatove in Luhansk has focused on “positional warfare” largely abandoned by modern Western militaries in recent decades, the UK Defence Ministry said.