Ukraine Latest: Warnings of Possible January Assault on Kyiv

Russian forces continued offensive operations near Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in the east, Ukraine’s General Staff said in its latest update. Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district in the central Dnipropetrovsk region overnight and parts of the Mykolaiv region in the morning, local authorities said. The city of Kherson was hit by artillery fire, with Russian shells hitting residential areas and killing a woman and a child and injuring two people, according to the local military administration. Russia hit Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv with C-300 missiles Thursday afternoon, Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram. Several warehouses were damaged.