Ukraine Latest: EU Weighs Sanctions, Putin Talks Oil Price Cap

Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with loitering drones and heavy artillery overnight, governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram, adding that Ukrainian troops shot down all of the eight UAVs. Parts of the Zaporizhzhia region were hit at night with drones and missiles that wounded three people, according to governor Oleksandr Starukh. In the east, Russian forces carried out offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiyivka axes, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Facebook. Russian efforts to encircle Bakhmut have not succeeded, though the Russian side claimed that marginal advances were made near the city, the US-based Institute for the Study of War said.