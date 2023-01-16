Ukraine Latest: Dnipro Toll Rises; German Defense Chief Resigns

Andrey Medvedev said in a video posted by a Russian human rights activist that he escaped Russia because his life was in danger after he quit his command on the front line in Ukraine. He said he can testify about extra-judicial killings of servicemen in Wagner who refused to fight. One of the members of his unit, made up of ex-inmates who volunteered in return for a promise of a pardon, was bludgeoned to death after he surrendered to Ukrainian forces and later fell back into Wagner’s hands.