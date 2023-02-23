Ukraine Latest: G-7 Readies New Tool For Sanctions Enforcement
US President Joe Biden was slated to meet in Warsaw with eastern European leaders who have supported Ukraine with weapons deliveries and by taking in millions of refugees fleeing Russia’s war.
(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin had made a “big mistake” in suspending a landmark nuclear treaty as the US president met in Warsaw with eastern European leaders who have offered staunch support for Ukraine.
In Moscow, the Russian leader lauded deepening ties with Beijing during a visit by China’s top diplomat, who said the relationship between the two countries was “solid as a mountain” and would withstand turmoil.
Russia’s War in Ukraine: Key Events and How It’s Unfolding
The Group of Seven nations are set to create a new tool to coordinate their enforcement of existing sanctions on Russia, an effort to tighten the screws and improve compliance, according to people familiar with the matter. In addition, G-7 nations plan to offer key support for Ukraine’s effort to access International Monetary Fund financing by the end of March, people familiar with that issue said.
Key Developments
- Ukrainians are Crowdfunding Their Defense From Drones to Mortar
- G-7 Readies New Tool to Boost Enforcement of Russia Sanctions
- Putin Says He Is Waiting for Xi Amid China Peace Push on Ukraine
- India Doesn’t Want to Call Russia’s War a ‘War’ at G-20
- Russia, South Africa, China to Simulate Air Attacks in Exercise
- Five Charts Showing Impact of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine
On the Ground
Russia is boosting the number of its troops along the main offensive axes near eastern towns of Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk, the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement on Facebook. Russian forces fired nine rockets over the past 24 hours, four of which hit the city of Kharkiv, according to the statement. There were also more than 20 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems and ten strikes from Russian military jets.
(All times CET)
G-7 to Extend Crucial Support for Ukraine’s IMF Funding Bid (6:47 p.m.)
Group of Seven nations plan to offer key support for Ukraine’s effort to access International Monetary Fund financing by the end of March as IMF officials have begun talks with the US, people familiar with matter said.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has discussed a lending program with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in recent days, with Treasury and IMF teams in daily contact, one of the people said. The Washington-based lender and Ukraine have been exploring a multi-year aid package worth as much as $16 billion to help cover the war-battered country’s needs and provide a catalyst for additional international funding.
G-7 Readies New Tool to Boost Russia Sanctions Enforcement (6:36 p.m.)
The Group of Seven nations are set to create a new tool to coordinate their enforcement of existing sanctions on Russia, an effort to tighten the screws and improve compliance, according to people familiar with the matter.
The instrument, tentatively called the “Enforcement Coordination Mechanism,” aims to bolster information sharing and other actions, including regarding countries and firms anywhere in the world suspected of aiding Russia’s war in Ukraine by evading or undermining sanctions, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified in advance of an announcement.
The G-7 and the European Union are expected this week to also announce new sanctions and trade restrictions on goods used by Russia’s military, including technology, components, heavy vehicles, industrial machinery, electronics and construction equipment. They are also set to target companies in countries such as Iran that are supporting Moscow’s war efforts with military supplies.
Duda Asked Biden to Move US Army Equipment to Poland (6:26 p.m.)
Poland has asked the US to move military equipment to storage facilities in the country, President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday.
Duda told TVN24 after meeting with Biden in Warsaw that such a move would help increase the US military presence in the NATO member and is much less costly than boosting the number of soldiers in the eastern European country.
Finland Says It’s Ready to Join NATO Without Sweden (4:16 p.m.)
Finland is set to join NATO if it gets the final ratifications for its membership bid, regardless of what progress Sweden has made toward joining the alliance, according to President Sauli Niinisto. At a briefing with the Swedish and Norwegian prime ministers, Niinisto said the matter is up to parliament — and if Turkey and Hungary sign off, “we will become members of NATO.”
Finland’s parliament has moved ahead with the accession process, raising questions over whether the country would move forward in joining the alliance without Sweden, whose bid continues to be blocked by Turkey.
Spain to Send Six Battles Tanks to Ukraine (3:45 p.m.)
The Spanish government plans to deliver six Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine between March and April as part of a European effort to bolster the nation’s arsenal, Defense Minister Margarita Robles said on Wednesday. The older Leopard 2 A-4 models need to be repaired – and the government is prepared to send more, Robles told reporters in parliament.
India Doesn’t Want to Call Russia’s War a ‘War’ at G-20 (3:32 p.m.)
Indian officials hosting Group of 20 finance chiefs this week are seeking to avoid using the word “war” in any joint statement when referring to Russia’s invasion, a person familiar with the matter said.
That would mark a departure from a consensus reached by leaders in Bali in November. The person said using words like “crisis” will be more acceptable. Officials in India are also worried that any plans by some nations to impose additional sanctions on Russia will draw attention away from the other priorities of the G-20 meetings, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the plans aren’t public.
Biden Says Putin Made ‘Big Mistake’ in Suspending Treaty (3:29 p.m.)
Biden said Putin made a “big mistake” in suspending participation in the New START nuclear treaty, his first direct response to the announcement. The US president made the brief remark ahead of a meeting of the so-called Bucharest Nine in the Polish capital.
In response to a shouted question from the press, Biden grinned and said he didn’t have time to discuss his response to Putin’s announcement. “Big mistake,” he added as he walked into the meeting.
Biden in Warsaw Reinforces NATO’s Collective Defense Commitment (3 p.m.)
Biden, meeting with nine eastern European leaders who have been vocal in backing Ukraine, reinforced the US commitment to help defend any NATO member state that comes under attack, embedded in the military alliance’s Article 5.
“Article 5 is a sacred commitment the United States has made,” Biden told leaders in Warsaw. “We will defend literally every inch of NATO, every inch of NATO.”
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, also present at the meeting, warned that the Russian leader “is not preparing for peace; on the contrary, he is preparing for more war.”
Putin Says Russia Is Fighting on Its ‘Historical Borders’ (2:41 p.m.)
“Right now there is a battle on our historical borders for our people,” Putin told tens of thousands of people at a concert in Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium in support of troops fighting in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Putin led a chant of “Russia” from a stage at the stadium that hosted the 2018 World Cup soccer final. The televised rally was held on the eve of a public holiday in Russia, the “Defender of the Fatherland,” a title Putin said carried “mystical and holy” significance for the country.
Switzerland Ramps Up Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine (2:30 p.m.)
Switzerland plans to increase humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Moldova by 140 million francs ($151 million), the government said.
The country has so far allocated around 1.3 billion francs to aid measures, with about 1 billion francs going towards hosting refugees. More than 75,000 Ukrainians have sought refugee status in Switzerland, some 25,000 people are still being hosted by private individuals.
Polish Premier Tells Hungarian President Solidarity With Ukraine Needed (1:54 p.m.)
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Hungarian President Katalin Novak during a visit to Warsaw that solidarity with Ukraine is necessary to end the conflict. “The war in Ukraine is the most important topic that needs to be discussed,” Morawiecki said in a statement after the meeting.
Hungary and Poland have backed each other for years as they defied the EU over the rule of law. But the friendship soured after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban refused to make a clean break with Putin following the invasion.
Putin Awaiting Xi Amid China Peace Push on Ukraine (1:22 p.m.)
Putin said he’s waiting for his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to visit Russia. Cooperation between Russia and China is “very important for stabilizing the international situation,” Putin told Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi at talks in Moscow, asking him to pass on greetings to “my friend” Xi. Russia and China are reaching “new milestones” including in trade, which may grow to $200 billion sooner than their goal of 2024, Putin said.
“The current international situation is indeed critical and complex but the relationship between China and Russia is solid as a mountain and can stand the test of international risks,” Wang replied, adding that the “strategic” ties between Moscow and Beijing won’t be subject to pressure from any third parties.
More Ukrainians Want Zelenskiy Elected to Second Term (1:08 p.m.)
Volodymyr Zelenskiy should be elected to a second term as Ukrainian president, according to 65% of respondents in a poll conducted this month by pollster Rating Group. That’s a jump over the leader’s prewar backing, when only 20% supported a second term as of October 2021.
The number who say Zelenskiy should leave office dropped to 25% from 43% in 2021. The Ukrainian president is trusted by 59% of those polls, compared with 14% a month before the invasion.
Russia, South Africa, China to Simulate Air Attacks in Exercise (12:59 p.m.)
The navies of Russia, China and South Africa will conduct maneuvers, including simulated air attacks on ships and liberating hostages from pirates, in 10 days of exercises off the African country’s coast. The participants will also fire artillery in the maneuvers, the “active portion” of which will take place Feb. 25-27, Russia’s Interfax quoted the country’s Northern Fleet as saying.
The exercises, known as MOSI II, have been criticized by some of South Africa’s biggest trade partners, including the US and the EU, which have questioned the timing of the exercises a year after the invasion of Ukraine started. Those countries have already been irked by South Africa’s abstention from United Nations resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion.
Scholz Planning to Speak With Putin Again Soon (12:15 p.m.)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planning another telephone conversation with Putin “soon,” according to his chief spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit.
“I would dampen expectations though as we’re doing so even though we know that it often has little chance of success,” Hebestreit said at the regular government news conference in Berlin. Scholz is convinced of the importance of keeping channels open to Putin even if there is no sign currently of an imminent change of policy in the Kremlin regarding the war on Ukraine, Hebestreit added.
Germany-Ukraine Trade Declined Less Than Expected (11:35 a.m.)
Although trade flows between Germany and Ukraine declined by almost 7% last year, that was a smaller drop than expected and business has been recovering since the late fall, according to a Berlin-based lobby group that promotes commercial ties with eastern Europe and central Asia.
German companies in Ukraine have maintained or quickly restored production wherever possible, Michael Harms, the managing director of the East Commission, said by email. German firms are also intensively involved in restoring destroyed infrastructure and the long-term reconstruction of the country, Harms said.
“Exports to Russia fell by 45% in 2022, to the lowest level in two decades,” Harms said. “However, the drastic losses were more than offset by double-digit increases in exports to other markets.”
Ukrainian Finance Minister to Address G-7 Counterparts (11:30 a.m.)
Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko will make a video address and have discussions with Group of Seven finance ministers and central banks chiefs at their meeting Thursday, Deputy Minister Olha Zykova said on the We-Ukraine TV channel. She said Ukraine expects to obtain information about the funding the country can receive as additional financial aid this year.
German Tech Lobby Warns on Cyber Attacks (10:50 a.m.)
Germany could experience a sharp increase in Russian cyber attacks should the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine escalate further, according to the head of the country’s technology lobby Bitkom.
As well as digital attacks, the possibility of physical sabotage of cables or IT hardware must also be considered, Bitkom President Achim Berg was quoted as saying by the Handelsblatt newspaper. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser also warned of an increased threat from espionage, disinformation and cyberattacks instigated by Russia, the paper reported.
Wagner Head Deepens Feud With Russian Defense Ministry Over Munitions (9:35 a.m.)
Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, continued a dispute with Russia’s Defense Ministry over ammunition supplies, saying his fighters receive only 20% of the amount they need in battles with Ukrainian troops at Bakhmut and claiming that top military leaders were trying to “destroy” his organization.
The Defense Ministry had earlier called his criticisms about supplies “absolutely untrue” in a statement on Telegram that listed deliveries of artillery and ammunition to Russian assault units in recent days.
Prigozhin, a close ally of Putin, dismissed the ministry’s claims as “a spit at the Wagner Group” in an audio file on Telegram that accused Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and head of the army Valery Gerasimov of “actions comparable to state treason.” He has repeatedly criticized Russia’s military chiefs for failings in the conduct of the war.
How Ordinary Ukrainians Are Crowdfunding a War (9:25 a.m.)
Despite a ravaged economy, businesses, civic groups and citizens in Ukraine are helping replenish arms on the front and boost morale. In Bloomberg’s Big Take story for Wednesday, Marc Champion and Daryna Krasnolutska look at how crowdfunding is helping raise money for everything from drones to mortars to covering costs for military training, medical supplies and the design of apps to calculate artillery trajectories.
Though smaller in scale than Ukraine’s defense budget or weaponry sent by its allies, the domestic aid fills supply gaps on a fast moving battlefield that the army can’t, either for lack of money or an excess of bureaucratic procedures. It allows arms manufacturers to improve weapons systems in response to experience on the battlefield, something that procurement rules make more complicated for the Defense Ministry.
Russia’s Invasion Seen as a War on Europe, Survey Shows (9:05 a.m.)
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is no longer seen as a war in Europe as was the case last summer, but as a war on Europe, according to an international public opinion survey published by the European Council on Foreign Relations, a think-tank.
The prevailing view in Europe (44% in the UK, and 38% across nine EU countries) is now that Ukraine needs to regain all of its territory, even if it means a longer war, the survey showed. The survey used data from nine EU states as well as the UK, Russia, China, India and Turkey.
No Russian ICBM Test While Biden Was in Kyiv: US Official (8:15 a.m.)
There was no intercontinental ballistic missile test by Russia while Biden was in Kyiv, according to a US defense official. The US was properly notified before Biden’s visit to Kyiv was public. Russia provided advance notice of this launch under its New START treaty obligations that it planned to test this missile, the official said. Such testing is routine and was not a surprise and the US did not deem the test a threat to it or its allies, the official added.
CNN reported earlier that Russia conducted an ICBM test while Biden was in Ukraine on Monday that appears to have failed, citing two unnamed US officials familiar with the matter.
Russia Could Mobilize 1 Million More Troops: Germany (8 a.m.)
Russia has the potential to mobilize as many as 1 million more troops for its war on Ukraine, according to the head of Germany’s BND foreign intelligence service.
“Last fall, around 300,000 people were mobilized and recruited, some of them are still being trained, some of them have already been introduced into the fray,” BND President Bruno Kahl was quoted as saying by Germany’s RND media group. “Russia’s further mobilization potential is a reservoir of up to a million men, if that is deemed necessary in the Kremlin,” Kahl said, adding that he currently sees no willingness on the part of Putin to engage in peace talks.
Zelenskiy Says Front Line Unchanged Despite Pressure (7:45 a.m.)
Russian troops are using an entire range of weapons against the Ukrainian army, including gas grenades in the Bakhmut, Lyman and Avdiyivka areas, but despite all the pressure on Ukrainian forces, the front line has not changed, Zelenskiy said in his regular night address. “We are doing our best to deter enemy attacks there - constant intense assaults, which Russia does not stop, even though it suffers huge losses there,” he said.
