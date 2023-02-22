UK Government Defends BBC In Parliament After India’s Income Tax Survey

Pressed on by Opposition MPs on the 'deeply worrying raids' and asked about discussions with the Indian government, the minister added: “It is because of our broad and deep relationship with India that we are able to discuss a wide range of issues in a constructive manner with its government. As part of those conversations, this issue has been raised and we continue to monitor the situation.”

The urgent question was raised by Northern Ireland MP Jim Shannon, who branded the action a “deliberate act of intimidation following the release of an unflattering documentary about the country’s leader” and sharply criticised the UK government for failing to make a statement on the issue.