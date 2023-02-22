Uddhav Thackeray Faces Long-Drawn Battle As SC Refuses To Stay EC Order

In another setback to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Supreme Court refused on Wednesday to stay the order of the Election Commission last week to recognise the Eknath Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena.

The court, however, asked the Shinde camp to file a reply to the petition against the EC decision, which also granted them permission to use the Shiv Sena name, and the bow-and-arrow symbol for their party. This means that the Shinde faction will continue using the symbol and the name of the party as allowed by the EC as of now.

"We cannot stay an order of the Election Commission at this stage. They have succeeded before the EC," Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud told the Thackeray camp.

According to rules, the decision of the EC to recognise one or neither of the rival sections or splinter groups as the recognised party is binding on all the groups, and mentioned clearly in the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order. This is why the SC did not interfere in the EC order.

Appearing for Thackeray, senior advocate Kapil Sibal had sought a stay of the EC's decision that was announced last Friday. He expressed apprehensions about the Shinde faction taking over the party offices, property and bank accounts. Sibal contended that the EC had not taken into account the party's primary members who were still with Uddhav Thackeray.

The Thackeray camp sought protection from any "precipitate action" the Shinde faction would take against the group by the next hearing, but the apex court remained non-committal. The court said the case before it was confined to a challenge to the EC order allotting Shinde faction the party and name, meaning that Thackeray can challenge Shinde's moves later.

The SC gave the Shinde-led Shiv Sena two weeks to file a counter affidavit, while the Thackeray camp will get a week to file his rejoinder. A notice has also been issued to the Shinde camp for not ordering whips.