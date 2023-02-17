Uddhav Says EC Decision 'Dangerous For Democracy'; Shinde Calls It 'Victory Of Truth'
'They (Eknath Shinde faction) have stolen our bow and arrow symbol,' says Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Friday described as dangerous for democracy the Election Commission's decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena.
"They (Eknath Shinde faction) have stolen our bow and arrow symbol, but people will avenge this theft," Thackeray told reporters at his Matoshree bungalow in suburban Bandra.
Claiming that there was no democracy left in India, Thackeray said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should declare that dictatorship has started in the country.
"We will challenge in the Supreme Court the poll panel's decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena," he said. The EC decision is very dangerous for democracy, he added.
The EC decision indicates that the Mumbai municipal corporation elections will be declared soon, he said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday described the Election Commission's decision to recognise his faction as the real Shiv Sena victory of truth and people.
Shinde told reporters that in a democracy, what matters is the numbers and he has them.
"I thank the Election Commission. Majority counts in democracy," Shinde said. "This is the victory of Balasaheb’s legacy. Ours is the true Shiv Sena," he added.
"We set up the government in Maharashtra (with BJP) last year keeping in mind the thoughts of Balasaheb," Shinde said.
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said it is now proved that Eknath Shinde leads the real Shiv Sena. The decision has been given on merit, he added.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut described the EC order as murder of democracy.
Raut told reporters that his party will go to the people against the poll panel decision.
"We will challenge the decision. Such a decision was expected. All this has happened under pressure. I don’t have faith in the Election Commission," he said.
This is a victory of 'khoke' (boxes), Raut said, in an apparent reference to allegations of Shinde faction MLAs taking money to switch sides.
Shinde group minister Uday Samant said truth has prevailed. The revolt has been successful, he added, in an apparent reference to the Shinde-led MLAs breaking away and forming a government with BJP last year.
NCP leader Supriya Sule said, "We are surprised over the EC decision. It is an autonomous body and I don’t know on what basis the poll panel took this decision."
"The Shiv Sena was founded by Balasaheb Thackeray and he had decided that Uddhav Thackeray will be his political successor," Sule said.
Election Commission's decision to recognise the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena was on expected lines, said Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan.