BQPrimePoliticsTrump Says He Expects To Be Arrested On Tuesday
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Says He Expects To Be Arrested On Tuesday

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called Bragg’s investigation “a political witch hunt”.
BQPrime
18 Mar 2023, 6:11 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during an "America First Education Policy" event in Davenport, Iowa, US, on Monday, March 13, 2023. Most polls show Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whos widely expected to enter the race some time after the Florida legislative session ends in May, as the strongest challenger to Trump in a potential 2024 primary field. Photographer: Miriam Alarcon Avila/Bloomberg
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during an "America First Education Policy" event in Davenport, Iowa, US, on Monday, March 13, 2023. Most polls show Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whos widely expected to enter the race some time after the Florida legislative session ends in May, as the strongest challenger to Trump in a potential 2024 primary field. Photographer: Miriam Alarcon Avila/Bloomberg
ADVERTISEMENT

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump said he’s bracing to be arrested on March 21 in a probe by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, citing unspecified leaks in the investigation, and called for protest to “take our nation back.”

Trump paired his comments in an all-caps post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday with a renewed verbal attack on investigators, who he said are pursuing a “fairytale” that has been debunked.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been convened a state grand jury into of a hush-money payment Trump allegedly made to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public before the 2016 election about an alleged decade-old sexual encounter. 

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called Bragg’s investigation “a political witch hunt.”

Joseph Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, didn’t immediately return voicemail and email messages seeking comment about Trump’s statement. A spokesman for Bragg declined to comment.

Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen completed his testimony before the grand jury on Wednesday. Cohen would be a crucial witness for prosecutors. 

He pleaded guilty to federal fraud and campaign finance charges in 2018, admitting that he arranged illegal hush-money payments to Daniels. Cohen said he paid Daniels $130,000 and was reimbursed. He showed a congressional committee a check for the amount signed by Trump. He said he acted at the direction of Trump.

--With assistance from .

(Updates with no comment from Bragg spokeswoman)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow All The Political News In India On BQ Prime
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT