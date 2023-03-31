Trump’s New York Indictment Is the First In A String Of Potential Legal Troubles

Special Counsel Jack Smith was brought in late last year by Attorney General Merrick Garland to take over two federal criminal investigations — the first into efforts by Trump and his allies to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election, and the second into whether Trump or others mishandled classified information after he left the White House or attempted to obstruct the government’s inquiry. There is no timeline for when Smith will decide what recommendations to make to Garland. His team has spent the past months subpoenaing witnesses and fighting with Trump in court — largely behind closed doors — over who prosecutors can put before the grand jury and what they must testify about.