Trump’s Mistrial Motion In NY Fraud Case Rejected By Judge

The trial of a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James has been going for seven weeks and is expected to last into December. James alleges Trump inflated his assets by as much as $3.6 billion a year for more than a decade. It’s one of six trials Trump faces as he seeks to return to the White House in the 2024 election. He denies wrongdoing in all the cases, claiming they’re part of a “witch hunt.”