Trump Heads To Court To Start Fighting Espionage Act Charges

The indictment against Trump — in which his former White House valet and post-presidency personal aide Walt Nauta is named as a co-defendant — specifically charges the former president with unlawfully retaining 31 documents containing sensitive national security information, most of it classified at the Top Secret level. More broadly, the government claims he held on to more than 300 documents with classified markings after leaving the White House. Prosecutors could point to those larger numbers to argue for a stiffer sentence if he is convicted.