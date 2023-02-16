Tripura Votes: BJP Faces Twin Tests

The outcome of the assembly polls in the northeastern state of Tripura, which votes on Thursday, will be critical for many reasons. Apart from demonstrating how much the Bharatiya Janata Party has managed to buttress its hold over a state it wrested from its ideological rival CPI(M) five years ago, ending the left party's two-decade-old dominance, it will also test how strongly reignited, sensitive issues of indigenous politics actually influence electoral results.

A victory in Tripura is central to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘HIRA’ (highway, internet, railway, and airway) developmental model for the North East. Even in his recent campaign speeches in the state, the PM highlighted the BJP government's development of Tripura, including the laying of optical fibre in villages, the construction of around 5,000 km of new roads, and a new airport in Agartala. The state under the BJP, he said, was poised to become a "gateway" to South Asia, while Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP had successfully managed to counter insurgency and left-wing extremism in the Northeast.

First among the nine states that go to polls this year, Tripura is also the first to vote after the BJP's record-breaking win in Gujarat assembly polls two months ago. It is also one of the three states in recent times where the BJP changed its chief minister before polls; the others being Gujarat and Uttarakhand, both of which voted the BJP back to power last year.

Aware that its stakes are the highest here, even as it seeks to retain power in Tripura and continue to be a key partner of the ruling coalition in Nagaland and Meghalaya that go to polls next month, the BJP has given tickets to most of its senior party leaders. These include three of the four general secretaries in the state, union minister Pratima Bhoumik, and Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, apart from old RSS hands such as Kishor Barman who have proven their mettle in the party's expansion in North Bengal.

Party leaders such as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, spokesperson Sambit Patra, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, and many other young faces have been given important responsibilities in the Tripura election campaign. Over 20 leaders from West Bengal, including Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Mamata Banerjee, and others such as Shankar Ghosh and Agnimitra Paul, have been asked to work for the party's win in Tripura.

When the BJP won 43 out of 60 seats in 2018, reducing the CPI(M) to 16, it was viewed as a historic victory, but the party has not had it easy since. Its first Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was replaced with Manik Saha, a dental surgeon, last year. Deb was later accommodated as the party in charge for Haryana.

This time, the Congress and the CPI(M), keeping their differences aside, have come together to challenge the might of the BJP. But it is actually the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance or TIPRA Motha, a regional outfit led by royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, that has changed the political dynamics of this election. TIPRA Motha is fighting the assembly elections on the main platform of demanding a Greater Tipraland state to protect the rights of the indigenous communities.

The BJP has fielded candidates for 55 seats and shared the rest with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura. The CPI(M) is contesting in 43 seats, while its ally the Congress has fielded candidates in 13 seats. TIPRA Motha is contesting in 42 constituencies, while Trinamool Congress is fighting in 28 seats.

Learning from its efficient election management in Gujarat, the BJP has put in place micro-management techniques that empower the prishta (page) pramukh directly to ensure the voters, at least 15 under each, come out and vote. The BJP, which won 24 of the 27 ST-dominated seats in Gujarat, has made tribal outreach an important priority area for its expansion.

The tribal people, with 19 different communities, account for 31% of the state’s total population, according to the 2011 census. Their influence is particularly strong in the 20 reserved seats. In 2018, the BJP-IPFT combine won 18 of these seats, with the IPFT winning eight of the nine seats it contested.

The Tipraland issue has, however, remained a major flashpoint between the BJP and tribal groups, including the party's ally IPFT, leading the BJP to often walk a fine line balancing the expectations of the tribal communities and the Bengali voters. This time, the party's leaders held talks with Pradyot Deb Barma, but the latter did not yield to anything less than a written guarantee on a possible constitutional solution to enhance the political agency of tribal councils.

In 2018, the BJP had promised to form a committee to look into the socio-economic, cultural, and linguistic practices of the tribal groups in the state. And this time, apart from promising meals for Rs 5, scooters, and smartphones for students, the BJP has announced in its manifesto that it will make the tribal language Kokborok a subject in the CBSE and ICSE curriculum.

Traditionally, the fault lines in Tripura politics are now sharply divided between the tribal community and the state’s non-tribal population, most of whom are Bengalis who settled in the state at various points, according to Gautam Chakma, head of the political science department at Tripura University. Navigating the state's indigenous politics, which has once again taken centre stage, will be an important challenge for the parties, Chakma said.

While steering clear of the Greater Tipra land demand in their manifestos, the Congress has raised unemployment and the alleged rise in communal incidents in Tripura under the BJP’s governance, while the left has promised 2.5 lakh jobs and free electricity until 50 units. In order to win over religious Hindu voters, the Congress has even promised to help devotees go on pilgrimages to places like Gaya, Kashi, Vrindavan, and the Anukulchandra Ashram.

The BJP also believes some tribal groups, such as the Chakmas and Mogs, unlike the Debbarmas and Jamatiyas, are not besotted with the royal family and will vote for the BJP for its welfare schemes. Professor Chakma, however, said TIPRA Motha's call for tribes to unite has struck a chord with most tribal groups that live in the state. "We see what is happening in states like Assam due to infiltration. The fact that Pradyot Deb Barma is trying to do something for his people is being recognised by them. His emotional pitch about his health is also not lost on them."

BJP leaders, however, say Deb Barma's demand for greater TIPRA land is not even conceivable, as such demands for geographical divisions may hamper the unity of the country. "Tribals are often being misled by the political parties with slogans like "Greater Tipraland. It is not clear what are the markers of Greater Tipraland or its geography," BJP's Manik Saha said.

It is no secret that regional parties in the northeast tend to align with the ruling party at the centre, and the BJP has considerably expanded its footprint in the region in recent years, but in 2018, the BJP managed to wrest the mandate for itself, which gave the party the political credence to grow in the region. A BJP functionary said in 2018, the sweeping victory of the BJP under Chalo Paltai (Let's Change) was historic because it attempted to make the CPM "an enemy of development" rather than an opponent, which is why winning for the BJP has become more important to show it continues to represent "common good" in the state.