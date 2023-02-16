Tripura Registers 32.12% Voter Turnout Till 11:00 am

A total of 32.12% of 28.13 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the Tripura assembly elections till 11:00 am, on Thursday, with the polling process largely being peaceful, Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao said.

The exercise began at 7:00 am and is scheduled to continue till 4:00 pm.

“A large number of voters were seen queuing in front of polling stations since morning to exercise their franchise. The polling process has largely remained peaceful amidst tight security,” he told reporters.