Tripura Goes To Polls On Feb. 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya on Feb. 27

Assembly polls will be held in Tripura on Feb. 16, followed by Nagaland and Meghalaya on Feb. 27, with the counting of votes scheduled for March 2, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar's announcement at a press conference here marked the official start of the first round of Assembly polls in the new year, in which nine states are headed for elections, deemed crucial in the run-up to the all-important Lok Sabha contest in 2024.

The three poll-bound northeastern states may be small in terms of their electoral size but hold larger political significance. While the BJP is pulling out all the stops to retain power in Tripura and expand its footprints in the two other states, the Congress and the Left are trying to recapture their lost influence.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is also making a determined bid to prove its clout outside West Bengal by contesting these polls.

The three state assemblies have a strength of 60 members each. While the term of the Nagaland Assembly ends on March 12, the terms of the Meghalaya and Tripura assemblies end on March 15 and March 22 respectively.

Kumar said the EC has decided to wrap up the polls in February, taking into account the examinations scheduled in March.

With Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati recently questioning the integrity of electronic voting machines, the CEC noted that many political parties that had earlier expressed doubts over the machines had won elections through the same process.

While Tripura has a Bharatiya Janata Party government, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is in power in Nagaland. The National People's Party, the only political party from the northeast that has the recognition of a national party, runs the government in Meghalaya.