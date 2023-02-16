Tripura Assembly Polls: Voting For 60-Member Assembly Underway
Catch the latest updates on Tripura Assembly polls.
- Oldest First
BJP Faces Twin Tests
The outcome of the assembly polls in the northeastern state of Tripura, which votes on Thursday, will be critical for many reasons.
Apart from demonstrating how much the Bharatiya Janata Party has managed to buttress its hold over a state it wrested from its ideological rival CPI(M) five years ago, ending the left party's two-decade-old dominance, it will also test how strongly reignited, sensitive issues of indigenous politics actually influence electoral results.
Read the full story here.
PM Narendra Modi Urges People To Vote In Record Numbers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, urged the people of Tripura state to vote in record numbers in the assembly polls and strengthen the 'festival of democracy'.
Tripura Registers 14% Voter Turnout Till 9 A.M.
Tripura recorded a voter turnout of 14% as of 9 a.m. on Thursday, with the polling process largely being peaceful in the first two hours, PTI reported, citing Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao.
Enthusiasm was palpable among the voters, especially women, Dinakarrao said. "This indicates polls are being held in a free and fair manner," he said.
He exuded confidence that the BJP will secure an absolute majority in the Assembly elections. "I am 100% confident that the BJP will secure an absolute majority in the elections. The party may get more seats than it did the last time," he told reporters on his way to a polling booth at Maharani Tulsibati Girls’ School.
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Tripura Registers 14% Voter Turnout Till 9 A.M.
Voting Begins For Tripura Assembly Elections
The voting for the 60-member assembly in Tripura began at 7:00 a.m. and will continue till 4:00 p.m., PTI reported.
Overall, 28.13 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise during the day in the northeastern state's 3,337 polling stations to decide the fate of 259 candidates, PTI reported, citing Dinakarrao.
The Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting 55 assembly seats, and its ally, The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura, has fielded candidates in six constituencies. The two parties will have a friendly fight in one seat.
The Left Front is contesting 47 seats, and the Congress has 13 constituencies. The TMC has fielded nominees in 28 constituencies.
Apart from that, there are 58 independent aspirants in the fray, PTI said.
Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha, who won the by-election from Town Bardowali constituency, is contesting the election from the same seat while CPI (M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, who is the face of the Left-Congress combine, is fighting from Sabroom. Notably, the Tipra Motha party is not contesting the elections.
Votes will be counted on March 2.