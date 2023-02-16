Tripura Assembly Polls: Voting For 60-Member Assembly Underway

The outcome of the assembly polls in the northeastern state of Tripura, which votes on Thursday, will be critical for many reasons.

Apart from demonstrating how much the Bharatiya Janata Party has managed to buttress its hold over a state it wrested from its ideological rival CPI(M) five years ago, ending the left party's two-decade-old dominance, it will also test how strongly reignited, sensitive issues of indigenous politics actually influence electoral results.