Through Big Promises, Bommai Seeks A Fresh Start

Barely 100 days before the state goes to polls, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Bommai, in the BJP-led state government's last budget for the term, announced a slew of measures on Friday. It included several big infrastructure projects for the city of Bengaluru, more interest-free loans for farmers, free education in government degree colleges, yoga and self-defence training for female students, apart from a grand push to Kannada, beautification of religious mutts and a "majestic" Ram Temple in Ramanagara.

Apart from populist measures for agriculture, health, and education sectors, 'She toilets' in the crowded markets of Bengaluru and financial assistance for an indigenous dog breed—Mudhol, the budget had "something for everybody" and seemed more like an attempt to put forward a confident face in the run-up to the polls. The Congress has been repeatedly attacking the BJP government, claiming that the ruling party had given 600 promises in its election manifesto, but hardly 10% of them had been fulfilled.

A major focus of BJP's budget was evidently on addressing issues such as flood management and congestion in Bengaluru. Bengaluru’s perennial traffic woes and flooding issues were key points in the budget. Earlier this week, the city ranked second among the most traffic-congested cities in the world, next only to London by the TomTom Traffic Index.

The budget allocated funds for over 75 major junctions that the CM said will be developed at a cost of Rs 150 crore, strengthening the suburban rail system and expanding the Namma Metro network, among others. Many citizen-led organisations have been holding protests in the city against civic agencies’ apathy after rains and demanded better infrastructure, roads and footpaths in the area.

"High powered Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Authority is constituted in order to coordinate the operations of various transport agencies and also to find out the scientific remedies to mitigate the traffic problems of the fast-developing Bengaluru," the CM said. A grant of Rs 1,350 crore from the central government and Rs 1,000 crore from the state government for Bengaluru suburban rail project will be provided in the current year, he said.

Congress party's MLAs came to the assembly with flowers tucked behind their ears and later, put out tweets with the hashtag Kivi mele hoova—a Kannada expression that literally translates to “flower on the ear"—a phrase commonly used when a person is accused of cheating, misleading or fooling someone. This was part of the party's strategy to put forward a united face against the BJP.



Siddaramaiah said Karnataka was getting only Rs 50,000 crore through central allocation despite contributing over Rs 4.75 lakh crore in taxes, and alleged that the state debt under the BJP government has increased by 95% since 2019. KPCC chief DK Shivakumar claimed that "no one can see or feel the budget and that the CM should keep a copy of it in his showcase".

The CM, who spoke for almost 2.5 hours, said for the first time in the state after Covid-19, revenue receipts are estimated to be more than revenue expenditure by Rs 402 crore, and that this was a "revenue-surplus" budget. The budget promised farmers an increase to the upper limit of interest-free, short-term loan—from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The CM also announced a hospital on the lines of AIIMS in Raichur, and that a super-speciality hospital will be built in Kumta, Uttara Kannada district, and a new scheme 'Mane Mane Arogya' (Health in every household) to help detect critical diseases at the early stages.



Financial assistance of Rs 500 per head per month to landless women farm labourers, free bus pass facility to poor women, and an increase in the honorarium of Asha workers were the women-centric measures announced in the budget. Bommai also announced that the Department of Women and Child Development will be bifurcated into departments of child welfare and women empowerment to strengthen the focus.



The budget has also promised free coaching for SC/ST youths to get appointed as Agniveers of the Indian Army. The CM announced that new airport work is being undertaken in Shivamogga, Vijayapura, Hassan, Raichur and Karwar districts, of which Shivamogga and Vijayapura airport work will be completed in this year itself.



Hindu issues also found much space in the budget. Bommai announced a grand Ram temple will be built in Ramanagara, part of Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region, a JD(S) stronghold, and that Anjanadri hill in Koppal district—believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman—will get better tourist facilities. The CM also announced various measures have been taken including enforcement of the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, establishment of cow sheds and opening of 290 mobile veterinary clinics for the protection of cows. He also said that in the next two years, a comprehensive development and renovation drive of various temples and mutts will be undertaken by the government, with an expenditure of Rs 1,000 crore. There are more than 500 mutts in the state, and of these, over 20 of them are considered politically influential.

Specifically to increase the use of Kannada, the CM said Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act will be implemented and use of Kannada will be pushed in areas of administration, industries, commerce and education.

The budget speech is also being seen as a poll pitch for the ruling BJP and an attempt to make a statement that has a lasting impact. A BJP leader described it as "a solution-driven budget that sets a vision for the state for the next 20 years". The state's economic survey released earlier said the state has improved its social indicators, and made progress in agriculture, social welfare and allied sectors.