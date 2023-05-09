The Ukraine War: Shaping The Information Battlespace

The Ukraine crisis has entered a dangerous new phase. Both sides have escalated their rhetoric as new attempts are made to reconfigure the information battlespace. First, it was the Kremlin that raised the pitch by accusing Ukraine of attempting to strike the Russian President’s residence in the Kremlin, with the use of drones and describing it as “a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president”. This was followed by Ukrainian claims that Russia has used phosphorus munitions in the city of Bakhmut, which it had been trying to capture for months without much success. These claims and counterclaims are less about the two protagonists in this war than it is about moulding the world’s opinion.

For several months, Russia has been waging a battle to capture the eastern city of Bakhmut. Though, there is not much strategic value to holding the city, it has become a battle of prestige for Moscow as it continues to struggle on the ground. According to the U.S. intelligence estimates, around 20,000 Russian soldiers have died and around 80,000 have been wounded in the Ukraine war since December.

Giving these reports greater credibility, the leader of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, targeted senior Russian defence officials in a rant, accusing them of ignoring the concerns of the fighters and declaring that he would withdraw his troops from Bakhmut as early as May 10 because of ammunition shortages. Though he signaled later on that Moscow had agreed to provide the supplies “needed to continue fighting” in the city, his outburst underscores the internal dysfunctionalities that continues to hamper Russian policymaking.

As Russia celebrates Victory Day this week, commemorating Russia’s victory over Nazi Germany, all eyes will be on Vladimir Putin’s speech at the Red Square. It is likely to be on predictable lines as Putin has over the past few months tried to draw a direct line between Russian defeat of the Nazis and its war on Ukraine. Last year, Putin had thundered that the Russian army was fighting in Ukraine “so that there is no place in the world for butchers, murderers and Nazis” and predicted Russian victory. But there is a degree of nervousness in Russia this year, with several regions deciding to forego celebrations as concerns rise about the security in the country. The fact that drones could attack Kremlin in the heart of Moscow has induced caution and scare in the nation.

Amid all the bravado on display in Moscow this week, with military parades and flamboyant speeches, it is far from clear if the perception of Russian military prowess remains intact after more than a year of war with Ukraine. A conflict that many in Moscow believed should have been over in a matter of weeks, if not days, shows no sign of coming to an end. Even its offensive that started in February has not yielded any significant dividends, even as the Ukrainian counter-offensive is awaited.