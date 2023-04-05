Thaksin’s Daughter Paetongtarn Among Three Nominees of Pheu Thai Party

The Thai general election on May 14 is shaping up to be a battle between a Pheu Thai-led pro-democracy camp and conservative parties led by the ruling generals and their allies. Major parties are promising a similar package of cash handouts, higher minimum wages and a suspension of debt repayments to woo more than 52 million voters who will elect 500 members to the lower house in a two-ballot system. One hundred seats will allocated based on the proportion of votes that each party receives.