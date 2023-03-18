Thailand Heads For Elections As PM Orders House Dissolution

Prayuth, 68, submitted a decree to disband the House of Representatives for royal endorsement, he told reporters during a trip to Chiang Mai on Friday. The order, which may be published in the Royal Gazette on Monday, will come just days before the house’s four-year term ends on March 23, as Prayuth buys more time to campaign and recruit members to run for his new party, which lists him as the sole prime minister candidate.